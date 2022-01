Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 17:31 Hits: 1

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voiced skepticism on Tuesday over a Democratic push to change the filibuster along party lines, warning that his "preference" is for any rules changes to be bipartisan."Being open to a ru...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/588173-manchin-heavy-lift-to-change-the-filibuster-through-nuclear-option