Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 19:58 Hits: 1

Facebook on Monday suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) account for 24 hours for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, just one day after her personal Twitter account was permanently suspended for the same reason.On her Telegram account,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588031-greenes-facebook-account-suspended-for-24-hours