Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 23:58 Hits: 1

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) said Monday he will not seek reelection after 15 terms in Congress.Rush told the Chicago Sun-Times he made the decision in the past several weeks and that it was a result of a conversation he had with his...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588087-rep-bobby-rush-becomes-latest-house-democrats-to-not-seek-re-election