Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 00:13 Hits: 3

Conservative Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase (R) announced on Monday that she will not run for Congress this year as a result of redistricting.Virginia's new congressional map, which was approved by the commonweal...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/588088-trump-in-heels-amanda-chase-discontinues-congressional-run-after