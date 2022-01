Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 17:26 Hits: 2

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) formally resigned from Congress on Monday, as the California Republican departs to run former President Trump's new media and technology company.Nunes's resignation le...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/588000-nunes-formally-resigns-from-congress