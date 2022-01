Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 17:59 Hits: 2

The New York attorney general's office has reportedly subpoenaed former President Trump and two of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., as part of a civil probe into the Trump Organization's business practice...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/588003-ny-attorney-general-subpoenas-ivanka-trump-donald-trump-jr-report