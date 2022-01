Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 January 2022 23:33 Hits: 5

President Biden is facing fierce opposition from the Republicans to his court picks, marking the latest escalation of an increasingly partisan fight in the Senate over the nation's courts.Most Republicans have vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/587609-bidens-court-picks-face-fierce-gop-opposition