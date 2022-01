Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 22:21 Hits: 4

The gubernatorial election landscape in 2022 is shaping up to be competitive as Republicans look to flip a number of governors' mansions across the country.Republicans are feeling momentum after Virginia Gov.-elect...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/587202-seven-most-vulnerable-governors-facing-reelection-in-2022