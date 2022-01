Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 15:46 Hits: 4

Democrat Alvin Bragg was sworn in as the first Black Manhattan district attorney on Saturday and will now oversee a case previously presided over by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D) regarding f...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/587857-first-black-manhattan-da-sworn-in-to-take-over-trump-case