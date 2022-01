Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his administration were found to be using a messaging app that deletes messages after 24 hours, keeping his internal communications with staff members private and out of the state archive...

