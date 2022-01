Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 20:09 Hits: 0

Novavax on Friday filed final data with the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for a potential emergency approval next year.The move was the last step for the Maryland-based bio...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/587830-novavax-files-covid-19-vaccine-data-with-fda