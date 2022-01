Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 20:25 Hits: 0

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday shot back at criticism from right-wing figures after a photo of her on vacation with her boyfriend in Florida was shared online, suggesting that her critics stop "projectin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/587831-ocasio-cortez-criticizes-gop-for-projecting-their-sexual-frustrations-at-her