Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021

President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday of "severe sanctions" if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden told reporters a day later."I made it clear to President Putin that if...

