Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022 03:35 Hits: 1

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts called for judicial independence in his annual year-end report on the federal judiciary, calling it crucial for the judiciary system to maintain trust with the public....

