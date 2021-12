Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 13:42 Hits: 3

The highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending waves of children to the hospital in record numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest data.The week of Dec....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/587809-omicron-sending-children-to-hospital-in-record-numbers