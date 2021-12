Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 16:01 Hits: 6

As a result, major cities will remain stuck dealing with continuing crime well into 2022 with residents and businesses continuing to flee.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/587712-the-debacle-of-defunding-the-police-is-coming-home-to-roost