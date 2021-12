Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 19:28 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced the appointment of Rep. Mike Turner (Ohio.) as the GOP's top member on the House Intelligence Committee. Turner is set to replace fellow Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/587737-rep-mike-turner-to-replace-nunes-in-top-house-intel-spot