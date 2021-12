Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 03:38 Hits: 5

The State Department warned on Thursday that Americans who are traveling abroad "should make contingency plans" as countries around the globe grapple with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron vari...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/587803-state-dept-says-americans-traveling-abroad-should-make-contingency-plans