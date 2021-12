Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 18:11 Hits: 0

A message of support from the group Vets4Warriors will be visible during celebrations at the well-known site.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2021/12/29/times-square-new-years-celebrations-to-include-reminder-of-support-for-veterans/