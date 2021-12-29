A life in photos: Harry Reid

Articles

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died Tuesday in his home state of Nevada after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

CQ Roll Call takes a look back at the Democrat’s Senate career in photos:

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks with CQ Roll Call about Nevada politics, the presidential race and baseball in his office at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on July 2, 2019. He retired from Senate service in January 2017 and headed back home. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid and his wife, Landra, wear sunglasses as they arrive on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016. In 2015, Reid began sporting different eyewear after an exercising injury harmed his right eye and necessitated several surgeries. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid takes a call from President Barack Obama after Congress passed a year-end omnibus spending bill on Dec. 18, 2015. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid, in sunglasses, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., leave the Capitol’s Senate Foreign Relations Room on Nov. 17, 2015, after signing a condolence book for the victims of the terrorist attacks in Paris. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid takes questions after delivering a speech at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in support of the Iran nuclear deal on Sept. 8, 2015. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid realizes he hung up on President Obama after Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., left, handed a phone to Reid in the Capitol on June 16, 2015. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid speaks with Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, a native of Nevada, at Nationals Park in Washington before a game against Philadelphia on May 4, 2012. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid fields questions from reporters in the Senate press gallery on April 8, 2011. (Tom Williams/Roll Call file photo)Reid delivers his victory speech on election night in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2010. He defeated Tea Party favorite Sharron Angle to serve his fifth and final term in the Senate. (Bill Clark/Roll Call file photo)News photographers take photos of “ChickenAngle” as Reid campaign workers and volunteers prepare for their “Knock or Treat” Halloween canvassing of a neighborhood in Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 31, 2010. Reid’s campaign used the chicken suit to illustrate how his Republican challenger, Sharron Angle, avoided the media during her campaign. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid meets with Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan during her first day of meetings with members of the Senate on May 12, 2010. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid walks past a statue of Nevada’s Patrick McCarran as he leaves the Democrats’ policy lunch to speak to the media on Feb. 2, 2010. The Las Vegas airport, then named for McCarran, was renamed Harry Reid International Airport in December 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Vice President-elect Joe Biden, Reid and President-elect Barack Obama sit for a photo op during their meeting on economic stimulus legislation on Jan. 5, 2009. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call file photo)Leader Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., Reid and Sen. Charles E. Schumer , D-N.Y., celebrate at the DSCC and DCCC Election Night Watch Party at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Capitol Hill on Nov. 7, 2006. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)Reid speaks with Capitol Police officers on Oct. 17, 2001, to show support and to thank them for their work after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Washington and New York. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call file photo)

