Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 04:12 Hits: 11

The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review its case seeking to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587684-biden-asks-supreme-court-to-hear-case-on-remain-in