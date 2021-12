Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 15:53 Hits: 6

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who took flack for catching COVID-19 after falsely implying he'd been vaccinated, criticized the NFL on Tuesday over its coronavirus policies....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/587586-aaron-rodgers-blasts-nfl-covid-19-protocols-its-a-two-class