Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 23:43 Hits: 5

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is under fire from health experts and employee groups who say the new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance has too many holes.The iso...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/587553-cdc-comes-under-fire-for-new-covid-19-guidance