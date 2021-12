Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 15:27 Hits: 7

Both military monuments are still several years from groundbreaking.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/28/plans-for-national-mall-memorial-for-global-war-on-terror-dc-tribute-to-medal-of-honor-recipients-move-ahead/