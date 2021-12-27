The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Desmond Tutu’s 1999 visit to Capitol Hill

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the human rights pioneer who provided a moral compass for South Africa during and after its Apartheid era and died Sunday at the age of 90, was no stranger to Washington and Capitol Hill. This Roll Call photograph was taken on Nov. 22, 1999, in the Cannon House Office Building, as he raised his arms in celebration during a keynote speech before Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis of Liberia received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award from Ethel and Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass.

The post Desmond Tutu’s 1999 visit to Capitol Hill appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/12/27/desmond-tutus-1999-visit-to-capitol-hill/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version