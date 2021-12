Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 17:41 Hits: 0

Both Germany and the United Kingdom are weighing a decision on administering fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to select groups in their populations as the omicron variant surges across Europe, according to multiple reports....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/587382-uk-and-germany-weighing-potential-fourth-covid-shot-second