Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 16:26 Hits: 1

President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday appeared to accuse former President Trump of "poisoning the well" on vaccines during his administration.Fauci, during an interview on CNN's "New Day,"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587371-fauci-on-trump-getting-booed-poisoning-the-well-on-vaccines-has