Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 17:07 Hits: 1

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday thanked President Biden for his efforts to "depoliticize" the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the omicron variant surges across the country.Biden held a c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587378-gop-governor-thanks-biden-for-efforts-to-depoliticize-pandemic