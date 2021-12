Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 18:10 Hits: 6

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized two antiviral pills, one from Pfizer and one from Merck, making them the first at-home treatment for COVID-19 that has been touted as e a game-changer in the figh...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/587334-pfizer-antiviral-pill-could-be-risky-with-other-widely