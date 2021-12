Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 14:06 Hits: 0

A spokesman for former President Trump said he has cooperated with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but is seeking to block his bank records from the panel....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/587296-trump-spokesman-says-he-has-cooperated-with-jan-6-panel