Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 11:01 Hits: 5

The Jan. 6 Select Committee has signaled it intends to explore potential criminal wrongdoing by former President Trump, marking a significant escalation for the investigationĀ that could put pressure on the Biden administr...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/587171-jan-6-panel-signals-interest-in-whether-trump-committed-crime