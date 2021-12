Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 21:18 Hits: 5

France reportedĀ more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, settingĀ a new record as the highly contagious omicron variant rips across Europe.Saturday marked the first time the country recorded six figures in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/587312-france-reports-daily-record-cases-as-omicron-hits-europe-hard