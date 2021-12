Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 22:55 Hits: 6

When Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Comedy Central's "Tha God's Honest Truth" earlier this month, some Democrats were happy to see a glimpse of the former senator who grilled witnesses at Senate Judiciary Commit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587189-dems-like-what-they-saw-in-harris-charlamagne-tha-god-exchange