Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

The 2022 midterm elections are less than a year away, but questions are already being raised about what the Democratic ticket will look like in 2024.The White House has repeatedly said that President Biden intends...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/586948-ten-democrats-who-could-run-in-2024-if-biden-doesnt