Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 17:00 Hits: 1

President Biden has largely managed to avoid the fray of the Supreme Court reform debate in his first year in office by outsourcing the issue to an expert study group. But his time on the sidelines may be running out....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/586477-biden-may-face-midterm-reckoning-on-supreme-court-reform