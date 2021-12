Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 23:03 Hits: 6

Officials and experts have sounded the alarm over the state of children's mental health as the second pandemic year comes to a close, warning a crisis is emerging - but advocates, hospitals and schools say it may ha...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/587041-officials-warn-crisis-over-childrens-mental-health-worsens-amid-pandemic