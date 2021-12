Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 0

It's what Midler represents that matters: She exposed a brand of elite liberal hypocrisy.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/587030-bette-midler-is-the-latest-liberal-to-pretend-to-care-about-the-average-joe