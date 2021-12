Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 20:10 Hits: 1

The U.S. may see as many as 140 million new COVID-19 infections in the first two months of 2022, according to new modeling data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/587169-140m-new-covid-19-infections-possible-in-first-two