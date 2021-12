Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 13:50 Hits: 7

"It is a little tough to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did."

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/587073-trump-admits-he-suddenly-finds-it-very-tough-to