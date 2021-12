Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 16:31 Hits: 0

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday announced he has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 as the nation grapples with a surge of infections due to the omicron variant.Delgado said that he tested positive on Tuesday and is experiencing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/586920-new-york-democratic-lawmaker-tests-positive-for-covid-19