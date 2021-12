Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 22:19 Hits: 1

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) was carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday while leaving a meeting in her Philadelphia congressional district.The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. near FDR Park, according to Scanlon's communications director...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/587018-democratic-congresswoman-carjacked-at-gunpoint-in-philadelphia