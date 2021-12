Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 13:23 Hits: 0

The move is part of a broader response to the surge in cases of the Omicron varinant in recent weeks.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/12/21/white-house-to-deploy-1000-more-troops-to-help-with-covid-surge/