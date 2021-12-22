Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 17:31

McConnell hopes that Thune doesn't retire from Senate

1 00:00:00,120 --> 00:00:05,490 >> I read a story that got me upset that John Thune might be thinking of retiring. How do you say sanity. So 2 00:00:05,490 --> 00:00:11,510 Joe in South Dakotan Leader McConnell John Thune is an outstanding senator. 3 00:00:11,520 --> 00:00:17,650 >> He's done a great job as whip which is our number two position in the Senate. 4 00:00:17,650 --> 00:00:22,770 It would be a real setback for the country and for our party if he retires. I certainly hope he will.

