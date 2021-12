Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 02:41 Hits: 3

An immigrant family of seven found dead inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said Wednesday.Four adults and three children were found dead on Dec. 18 inside their home in M...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/587059-death-of-family-of-seven-in-minnesota-linked-to-carbon-monoxide