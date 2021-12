Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 23:18 Hits: 1

President Biden is resisting school closures and other shutdown measures in the face of the highly transmissible omicron variant as the public grows increasingly weary about a seemingly never-ending pandemic and con...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/587032-biden-resists-shutdowns-as-omicron-threat-rises