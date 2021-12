Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 03:34 Hits: 5

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Wednesday that he has "real concerns" about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which requested to sit down with him in a letter earlier in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/587060-jim-jordan-says-he-has-real-concerns-with-jan-6-panel-after-sit-down-request