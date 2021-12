Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is facing pushback from some members of her own party for defending the practice of members of Congress trading stocks while in office. When asked about a Business Insider report finding that dozens of lawmakers...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/586499-pelosi-faces-pushback-over-stock-trade-defense