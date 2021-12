Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 20:08 Hits: 1

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) on Tuesday urged Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) to reinstate indoor mask mandates as new COVID-19 cases surge in the state.As of this week, Massachusetts is set to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/586799-pressley-calls-on-massachusetts-governor-to-reinstate-mask-mandate