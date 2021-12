Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Congressional investigators say San Francisco-based health provider One Medical failed to administer COVID-19 vaccines “equitably,” by pushing vaccine-seekers to buy memberships and prioritizing executives’ family and friends, according to documents...

