Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 19:55 Hits: 1

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Tuesday said he reached out to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to encourage him to join the Republican Party amid backlash over his opposition to the House-passed Build Back Better legislation....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586798-republican-senator-texted-joe-manchin-about-joining-gop